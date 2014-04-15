* A million barrels of crude to load on tanker
* Oil price eases on more supply
* Two largest oil terminals remain blocked
LONDON, April 15 A tanker is due to load 1
million barrels of crude on Tuesday from Libya's reopened Hariga
port, its first export shipment since a deal to end months of
closures at its main oil terminals, the National Oil Corp. (NOC)
said.
The outages have raised supply concerns on global markets
and helped support the price of Brent crude futures. Brent fell
toward under $109 a barrel on Tuesday on the developments in
Libya.
The tanker, Aegean Dignity, is due to take its load to
Italy, NOC quoted an oil official as saying in a statement on
its website. Reuters AIS Live ship tracking showed the Aegean
Dignity moving close to the Libyan coast.
NOC lifted force majeure on Hariga port in the far east of
the country last week following a deal between the Libyan
government and federalist rebels who have blockaded the
country's central and eastern terminals for eight months,
depriving the state of the oil revenues on which it relies.
Production at the oilfields feeding the Hariga port was
about 30,000 barrels per day (bpd), a senior NOC official said
on Tuesday. About 20,000 bpd was being produced at the Mesla
field to feed to the 20,000 bpd Tobruk refinery and another
5,000-10,000 bpd from Sarir to keep the pipeline operational.
The fields are operated by NOC subsidiary Arabian Gulf Oil
Co, which can produce close to 400,000 bpd.
The NOC official added that the fields could not ramp up any
further until they emptied some crude from storage at the
terminal.
Libya's pre-2011 export capacity was close to 1.3 million
barrels per day (bpd) but the blockade has taken some 700,000
bpd offline and separate protests in the west of the country
have also caused sporadic disruptions.
Under the long-awaited deal, the federalist rebels agreed to
reopen Hariga and Zueitina ports while negotiations continued
over the rest of the OPEC exporter's oil terminals.
Zueitina was still not under government control one week
after the agreement, an NOC spokesman said on Monday.
Rebels are still in control of Libya's two largest terminals
- Es Sider and Ras Lanuf - and their fate depends on further
talks involving thorny issues including the rebels' demands for
greater autonomy in the eastern region of Cyrenaica.
Nearly three years after dictator Muammar Gaddafi's fall,
the standoff reflects the government's struggle to impose its
authority on rival brigades of former rebels that are pushing
for more power in the new Libya.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed, Additional reporting by Julia Payne
in Tripoli, editing by William Hardy)