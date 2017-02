TRIPOLI Oct 5 An official with Libya's NOC state oil company on Wednesday said it was not true that Britain's Heritage Oil had signed a deal with a Libyan oil firm.

"We have to put it on our website that it is not true. it's too early (to be discussing deals)," the NOC official, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

Heritage said on Tuesday it had bought 51 percent of Benghazi-based Sahara Oil Services Holdings for $19.5 million. (Reporting By Jessica Donati; Writing by Christian Lowe)