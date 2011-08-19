BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 19 Libyan rebels could resume output at two oil fields with total capacity of around 250,000 barrels per day in about three weeks after security has been assured.

"Our fields are under maintenance and we're still waiting for security," Abdeljalil Mayouf, information manager at Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO), which is operating the Sarir and Mesla fields, told Reuters.

"When the security is OK we will start. Perhaps two or three weeks after the improvement in security. In three weeks maybe," he said. (Reporting by by Robert Birsel, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)