BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 19 Libyan rebels could
resume output at two oil fields with total capacity of around
250,000 barrels per day in about three weeks after security has
been assured.
"Our fields are under maintenance and we're still waiting
for security," Abdeljalil Mayouf, information manager at Libya's
Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO), which is operating the Sarir
and Mesla fields, told Reuters.
"When the security is OK we will start. Perhaps two or three
weeks after the improvement in security. In three weeks maybe,"
he said.
