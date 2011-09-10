BREGA, Libya, Sept 10 Libya's interim oil and finance minister Ali Tarhouni said on Saturday that production will resume in three to four days and that the OPEC member country is set to reach full pre-war output levels within a year.

Oil production in the North African country has been at a virtual standstill for months as violent clashes between rebels and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi have raged near coastal terminals, causing damage to facilities and driving out foreign workers.

"On Tuesday or Wednesday we will start at Sarir and Mesla (oilfields). We also will produce gas and oil, not simultaneously, from Sharara and Wafa. We are looking at a difference of days," the interim leaders' top oil official Ali Tarhouni told reporters on an official visit to the country's export terminal of Brega.

The eastern fields of Sarir and Mesla have been in territory controlled by the interim government for months and a core group of staff are already on site, according to operator the Arabian Gulf Oil Company.

Before the war, Libya pumped 1.6 million barrels per day.