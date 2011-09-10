BREGA, Libya, Sept 10 Libya's interim oil and
finance minister Ali Tarhouni said on Saturday that production
will resume in three to four days and that the OPEC member
country is set to reach full pre-war output levels within a
year.
Oil production in the North African country has been at a
virtual standstill for months as violent clashes between rebels
and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi have raged near coastal
terminals, causing damage to facilities and driving out foreign
workers.
"On Tuesday or Wednesday we will start at Sarir and Mesla
(oilfields). We also will produce gas and oil, not
simultaneously, from Sharara and Wafa. We are looking at a
difference of days," the interim leaders' top oil official Ali
Tarhouni told reporters on an official visit to the country's
export terminal of Brega.
The eastern fields of Sarir and Mesla have been in territory
controlled by the interim government for months and a core group
of staff are already on site, according to operator the Arabian
Gulf Oil Company.
Before the war, Libya pumped 1.6 million barrels per day.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)