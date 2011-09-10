* No deals signed with foreign firms until elections
* 10 - 15% of oil infrastructure damaged, minister says
* Forecasts return to full production within a year
(Adds details, quotes)
By Emma Farge
BREGA, Libya, Sept 10 Libya's interim oil and
finance minister Ali Tarhouni said on Saturday that oil
production will resume in three to four days and that output
will reach pre-war levels within a year.
Oil production in the North African country has been at a
virtual standstill for months as the war that ousted Muammar
Gaddafi raged near coastal terminals, causing damage to
facilities and scaring foreign workers away.
"On Tuesday or Wednesday we will start at Sarir and
Mesla(oilfields)," Tarhouni told reporters at the Brega export
terminal. "We also will produce gas and oil, not simultaneously,
from Sharara and Wafa. We are looking at a difference of days."
The site has been mined by pro-Gaddafi forces and struck by
NATO bombs during the six-month conflict.
Still, Tarhouni estimated that the damage only affects 10-15
percent of oil infrastructure in the OPEC member country.
The eastern fields of Sarir and Mesla have been in territory
controlled by the interim government for months and a core group
of staff are on site, according to operator the Arabian Gulf Oil
Company (Agoco). The Sharara and Wafa fields are located in the
west.
Before the war, Libya pumped 1.6 million barrels per day.
The ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) is keen to
restart fields quickly to halt surging fuel import costs and to
earn revenues from the country's main resource.
SECURITY
Tarhouni said the biggest challenge to getting the oil
industry up and running will be security, adding that there was
still a risk of militia attacks on oilfields like those in the
Sirte Basin.
Asked if there was still a risk of sabotage, he said: "There
is. Only two weeks ago I would have told you it was a lot
higher. The risk of sabotage is an ongoing process."
Foreign oil companies have yet to send staff to Libya in
large numbers due largely to concerns about security, although
top executives from Eni and Repsol have made
short trips to the eastern city of Benghazi.
Tarhouni was firm about not allowing foreign security into
the country.
"If security is good enough for Libyans it should be good
enough for foreign workers," he said, without giving details of
measures taken for field protection.
An oil official in the NTC told Reuters that the country was
planning to create a force of 5,000 workers to secure oil and
gas infrastructure.
No new production deals have been agreed between Libya's
interim oil ministry and foreign oil companies and none will be
signed until a government is elected, Tarhouni said, meaning
that future projects could be frozen for up to 18 months from
whenever the NTC finally declares Libya is "liberated".
The conditions for this are unclear but are likely to
depend on the seizure of disputed towns such as Sirte, Bani
Walid and Sabha and on the capture or killing of deposed leader
Muammar Gaddafi.
(Editing by Barry Malone and Janet Lawrence)