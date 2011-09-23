(Refiles to delete repeated word in first paragraph)
By Emma Farge
BREGA, Libya, Sept 23 - Scribbled in blue marker in Arabic
on the walls of Brega oil terminal is a message meant to cheer
returning workers: "Gaddafi is gone and the place has been
checked."
Oil production has restarted in some Libyan fields including
Sarir in the east, but the near-deserted Sirte Oil headquarters
to the east of Muammar Gaddafi's hometown is testament to the
damage the conflict has done to the country's main industry.
Amidst a cluster of crude oil storage tanks, gleaming white
in the Mediterranean sunshine, stand at least two charred grey
ones. The chimney of the site's power plant lies in a gnarled
wreck in the courtyard. A warehouse used for weapons storage,
hit by a NATO bomb, is a tangle of wood and piping. A stash of
missiles nestles in a petrochemical site, stored there by
Gaddafi troops who took the gamble that NATO would not target
expensive infrastructure.
Brega is one of a cluster of export terminals and Libyan oil
companies are eager to get things started in a business worth
about $176 million a day before the conflict. The country
provides only around 2 percent of global oil consumption but its
oil is prized for being easy to refine.
Some oil workers have marvelled that Gaddafi did not inflict
damage to Libya's oil facilities on the scale of Saddam Hussein,
who ordered hundreds of oil wells to be set ablaze on his
retreat from Kuwait in 1991. There has been no comprehensive
survey of the Sirte Basin, which holds most of the country's oil
and gas fields, but interim oil minister Ali Tarhouni estimates
the war has left 10-15 percent of Libya's oil infrastructure
damaged.
Yet safety remains a major concern, especially after militia
killed 17 guards at the nearby Ras Lanuf refinery last week.
Brega is probably out of range of even the most sophisticated
rockets in Gaddafi's arsenal. But the area is full of mines, and
the country is strewn with ordnance dating back to World War
Two.
LETHAL COMMUTE
Fathi Issa, chairman of the management committee of
state-owned Sirte Oil, waves a small, disk-shaped anti-personnel
landmine the colour of milky tea, and tells reporters that 6,000
of the explosives have been found on Brega beach.
"We will bring all the workers back when it's safe. We find
something new every day," Issa told Reuters last week.
According to official figures from the National Transitional
Council (NTC), 40,000 mines were planted around the Brega area
during this year's fighting; Military spokesman Ahmed Bani told
Reuters an order for 120,000 from Brazil was placed by a Gaddafi
officer during the conflict, suggesting the number could be much
higher.
Rabea, an engineer at Sirte Oil who only gave his first
name, commutes daily along the Brega-Ajdabiya coastal road which
is flanked on both sides by war graves. He has tried three times
to re-establish his daily routine since the war began, most
recently in late August. "I'm not afraid. The mines are mostly
on the seaside," he said, his stoicism typical of many Libyans
who have witnessed months of destruction.
IF IT'S GOOD ENOUGH FOR LIBYANS...
Foreign oil companies are less nonchalant.
"I know many think we are cynical people ready to do
anything to earn some bucks, but we are not going to put our
staff in harm's way. We need to make sure security is there,"
said a French oil industry source.
Sirte Oil's Issa says that besides mines, one problem has
been sabotage to the Hateiba gasfields south of Brega. The tops
of wells were found exposed, causing gas to leak out. Looting
has forced many companies to order new equipment. Ras Lanuf Oil
and Gas Company, or Rasco, told Reuters its tugboats were stolen
by Gaddafi troops who used them to shuttle arms back and forth
to Misrata when it was under siege.
Accommodation is hard to find. Some of the houses in the
workers' barracks are little more than sunken husks and there is
no electricity or running water. An upturned armchair with loose
stuffing is parked in the middle of the street. The forest-green
uniform of a Gaddafi soldier lies on the pavement, apparently
abandoned by its owner.
Still, spirits are high in the oil-rich east, one of the
spearheads in the military campaign against Gaddafi. For people
here, restarting oil output is a matter of pride.
In Benghazi, Yousef Mahmoud, an engineer at National Oil
Company subsidiary Jowfe, has set up a society called the
February 17 oil group, named to commemorate the day Libya's
revolt began. It has 4,000 members from Libyan oil firms. As
well as restarting output, it wants to purge former Gaddafi
sympathisers from the business and move the country's umbrella
oil firm NOC away from Tripoli and into the east.
"We are trying to push people to work again and we try to
make a full report of the damage," he told Reuters, sitting in
the Benghazi office of U.S. oil services company Baker Hughes.
There was not an American to be seen in the office. Foreign
oil firms have yet to return to Libya on a large scale. Economic
sanctions have deterred many U.S. firms, even though the United
Nations Security Council voted last week to ease them. Security
is the main concern.
International oil firms are accustomed to working in hostile
environments, but as a general rule they rely on their own
security firms. This grates with Libyans, who feel they are
capable of securing the country after ousting Gaddafi. That's
turning into a sticking point in negotiations.
"If security is good enough for Libyans it should be good
enough for foreign workers," said interim oil minister Ali
Tarhouni. An oil official in the NTC told Reuters the country is
planning to create a force of 5,000 security guards to secure
oil and gas infrastructure.
RISK OF ATTACK
Libya's oil industry can restart without foreign firms, but
analysts say a speedy return to pre-war output of 1.6 million
barrels per day (bpd) will depend on their return.
In the short term, the priority for oil production is to
serve the Libyan people, says Abdalil Salah, an official in the
oil ministry. Imports are costing Libya's interim administration
around $330 million a month. Blackouts and fuel shortages at
service stations are still common.
Abdusalam el-Madani, head of administration for German oil
company Wintershall in Libya, has visited his company's oil
sites which have not been mined or suffered major damage. "The
facilities are ready to start operating and our foreign workers
will be back by early October," he said.
Official estimates of how quickly Libya's oil output can
recover range from a year to 15 months. That may seem slow, but
Iraq's oil output has yet to return to its late-1970s and
early-1980s levels eight years after the fall of Saddam.
In messages broadcast from hiding, Gaddafi has threatened
devastation similar to Saddam's in Iraq. Until he is caught or
killed, that remains a risk, particularly in remote desert areas
like the Sirte Basin. In theory the area is under NTC control.
But soldiers from Gaddafi's desert strongholds could easily move
eastwards.
Despite their concerns, Libya's oil companies take solace in
the preparations they made ahead of the crisis. Libya's crude in
the Sarir field is particularly waxy, and when in the late 1970s
British oil major BP was forced out by nationalisation, the
company told the Libyans it would leave behind clogged
pipelines.
"They said they would leave us with the world's largest
candlestick," said Younis Feituri, a member of Agoco's
management committee for exploration and production. This time
around, the company mixed the crude with a thinner variety of
oil and it is now flowing to the Tobruk export terminal. "We
haven't forgotten BP's words."