* Foreigners not allowed to provide security
* Wrangling over who shall pay for higher security costs
* Many fields still unchecked as very remote
By Jessica Donati
TRIPOLI, Oct 27 A speedy return of Libyan oil
output to pre-war levels is facing new challenges as foreign
firms are struggling to negotiate who will provide security for
workers vulnerable to attacks in the desert and heavily armed
cities.
The largest contractors working on Libya's oil fields say
most foreign companies still have no timeframe in place for
returning evacuated staff, and few have volunteered to return.
Libya, holder of Africa's largest oil reserves, is currently
pumping around 500,000 barrels per day and industry sources
doubt it can quickly triple output to pre-war levels, which
represented around 2 percent of global oil consumption.
"Foreigners are not coming back anytime soon. At the moment
we are planning with a Libyan workforce, with the exception of a
few expats who have opted to come back," said a manager at one
of Libya's largest oil services companies.
Before the war, foreign workers, many with crucial industry
expertise, made up as much as a quarter of the staff at some oil
services companies.
Not only foreigners but locals with expertise are also
unwilling to return to the fields, industry sources say.
Foreign oil workers are keen for protection by Western
companies, believing they will provide a better standard of
security. They are also reluctant to wait for the government to
provide the troops required to secure vast and remote outposts
in a process they say could take months.
But the National Oil Company (NOC) and the interim
government are opposed to allowing foreigners to enter the
fractious and heavily armed fray of armies keeping the country
under control.
"The NTC does not want expats used as security forces in the
field, but more in a training role," said Chris Penketh, a
UK-based consultant for the oil and gas industry, on a mission
in Benghazi.
"Before there was no real market for international security
companies - oil and gas operations here had armed guards but
they were Libyan military or local oil company employees".
The oil service company manager said he did not expect a
significant number of foreigners back before March 2012 at the
earliest.
COSTS
Adding to the difficulty of assessing the threat to workers
and who should provide security, firms are also wrangling over
the costs of guarding vast stretches of desert and are
confronted with skilled workers demanding more money to return
to vulnerable areas.
The various disputes are another impediment to bringing back
foreigners and reactivating service contracts, leading to
lengthy and frustrating negotiations that can last for weeks.
Some companies say they are resigned to covering the bulk of
extra expenses in post-war Libya, at least until an army is
assembled and deployed to oil fields.
"Contractors coming from abroad are asking for more, for
their firms and their workers, with rises of 30-50 percent,"
said one contractor for a major oil firm.
"But Libyans are totally unreceptive to the need to increase
pay and the increase has to be entirely absorbed by the foreign
party," he added.
He said that Germany's Wintershall (BASFn.DE) had already
agreed to wage increases, while others including Italy's Eni
were engaged in endless discussions over the terms of
reactivated contracts.
Others appear to have found the procedure more harmonious
and another manager at a major oil services company says the
security cost issue has so far been an area where his firm was
able to find a compromise with the Libyans.
"We say we cannot put our staff in danger, but the result
will vary by agreement and volume of work," he said.
Even when both parties are cooperative, the scale of
operations, which require assessing numerous and vast fields
scattered across remote parts of Libya's desert, will take a
long time.
In the west of the country and in areas south of Mesla the
majority of sites have yet to be checked.
"We can start in places that require less security, some
fields are in very remote places and huge and that will take
more time," the manager said.
INSTABILITY
The prospects of Libya relapsing into war is also deterring
oil companies from committing to the expensive process of
sending foreigners and eventually their families back to Libya
with widespread uncertainty about the government's ability to
keep the country under control.
"They need to make laws and put security in place, and I'm
talking about security in general. Like in cities full of guns,
the last thing that we want is a stray bullet killing one of our
employees," said the manager at one of Libya's largest oil
services companies.
Oil fields may be prime targets for guerrilla-style attacks,
but rival military groups screeching through towns and heavily
armed are still a worry in Libya and oil companies are
struggling to cope with it.
A London-based oil trader visiting Tripoli this week was
prepared to give up on a meeting with new Libyan oil managers
after the entrance to a government building was blocked by a
convoy of chaotic fighters flashing their AK-47s.
"Perhaps we should just leave," he suggested.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati,; Additional reporting by Brian
Rohan in Benghazi; editing by Jason Neely)