* Foreigners not allowed to provide security
* Wrangling over who will pay for higher security costs
* Many fields still unchecked as very remote
(Adds Geoff D. Porter quote below "INSTABILITY" cross-head)
By Jessica Donati
TRIPOLI, Oct 27 A speedy return of Libyan oil
output to pre-war levels is facing new obstacles as foreign
firms struggle to negotiate who will provide security for
workers vulnerable to attacks in the desert and in cities
bristling with weapons.
The largest contractors working on Libya's oil fields say
most foreign companies still have no timeframe in place for
returning evacuated staff, and few have volunteered to return.
Libya, holder of Africa's largest oil reserves, is currently
pumping around 500,000 barrels per day and industry sources
doubt it can quickly triple output to pre-war levels, which
represented around 2 percent of global oil consumption.
"Foreigners are not coming back any time soon. At the moment
we are planning with a Libyan workforce, with the exception of a
few expats who have opted to come back," said a manager at one
of Libya's largest oil services companies.
Before the war, foreign workers, many with crucial
expertise, made up as much as a quarter of the staff at some oil
services companies.
Not only foreigners but some locals with expertise are also
unwilling to return to the fields without a substantial pay rise
or are demanding a change in management, industry sources say.
Foreign oil workers want protection by Western companies,
believing they will provide better security. They are also
reluctant to wait for the government to provide the troops
required to secure vast and remote outposts in a process they
say could take months.
"The companies we all speak with say they are insisting on
having their own security that is up to Western standards, and
this is a requirement for doing business," said a western
security contractor.
But Libya's National Oil Corp. (NOC) and ruling National
Transitional Council (NTC) are opposed to letting foreigners add
to the array of fractious and heavily armed forces keeping the
country under control.
"The NTC does not want expats used as security forces in the
field, but more in a training role," said Chris Penketh, a
UK-based consultant for the oil and gas industry, in Benghazi.
"Before there was no real market for international security
companies - oil and gas operations here had armed guards but
they were Libyan military or local oil company employees."
The oil service company manager said he did not expect a
significant number of foreigners back before March 2012 at the
earliest.
COSTS
Adding to the difficulty of assessing the threat to workers
and who should provide security, firms are wrangling over the
costs of guarding vast stretches of desert and face demands from
skilled workers for more money to return to vulnerable areas.
Negotiations can be frustrating and last for weeks.
Some companies say they are resigned to covering the bulk of
the extra expenses in post-war Libya, at least until an army is
assembled and deployed to oil fields.
"Contractors coming from abroad are asking for more, for
their firms and their workers, with rises of 30-50 percent,"
said one contractor for a major oil firm.
"But Libyans are totally unreceptive to the need to increase
pay and the increase has to be entirely absorbed by the foreign
party," he added.
He said that Germany's Wintershall (BASFn.DE) had already
agreed to wage increases, while others including Italy's Eni
were engaged in endless discussions over the terms of
reactivated contracts.
Others appear to have found the procedure more harmonious
and another manager at a major oil services company said the
security cost issue had so far been an area where his firm was
able to find a compromise with the Libyans.
"We say we cannot put our staff in danger, but the result
will vary by agreement and volume of work," he said.
Even when both parties are cooperative, the scale of
operations, which require assessing numerous and vast fields
across remote parts of Libya's desert, will take a long time.
In the west of the country and in areas south of Mesla the
majority of sites have yet to be checked.
"We can start in places that require less security, some
fields are in very remote places and huge and that will take
more time," the manager said.
INSTABILITY
Another worry is that tribal allegiances may endanger oil
workers associated with one particular faction securing a site.
"Actual security could also be a problem, particularly if
the local security teams are too closely associated with one
regional brigade or another. It's possible that the security
teams will be dragged into the regional recriminations that are
reverberating throughout the country" said risk consultant Geoff
D. Porter .
And the possibility of the country relapsing into war is
also deterring oil companies from committing to the expensive
process of sending back foreigners, and eventually their
families.
"They need to make laws and put security in place, and I'm
talking about security in general. Like in cities full of guns,
the last thing that we want is a stray bullet killing one of our
employees," said the manager at one of Libya's largest oil
services companies.
Oil fields may be prime targets for guerrilla-style attacks,
but rival military groups screeching through towns are still a
worry in Libya and oil companies are struggling to cope with it.
A London-based oil trader visiting Tripoli this week was
prepared to give up on a meeting with new Libyan oil managers
after the entrance to a government building was blocked by a
convoy of chaotic fighters flashing AK-47 rifles.
"Perhaps we should just leave," he suggested.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Additional reporting by Brian
Rohan in Benghazi; editing by Jason Neely and Anthony Barker)