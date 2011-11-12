TRIPOLI Nov 12 Production has restarted at Eni's largest oilfield in Libya, known as Elephant because of its size, pumping 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), Hussein Abuseliana, field manager at the site said on Saturday.

"Production has been on line starting on Nov. 10. We started with oil, 40,000 bpd, because electric power is very limited," he told Reuters by phone.

Elephant, also known as El Feel, pumped 130,000 bpd before the war. Abuseliana said his team began working on oil stored in tanks and later began operating wells. "We have restarted five wells," he said. Some equipment from El Feel, mainly from the control room, had gone missing during Libya's war, he added.

