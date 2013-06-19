TRIPOLI, June 19 Production at Libya's Abu
Attifel oilfield will resume on Thursday after a deal was
reached with workers who had gone on strike over salaries, a
source working at the field said.
"There were talks with members of the national congress and
production is set to resume on Thursday," the source told
Reuters on Wednesday, referring to Libya's highest political
body.
Workers shut down production last week, demanding that a
form of income tax, imposed before the 2011 war that ousted
dictator Muammar Gaddafi, be removed or they should be paid
higher wages.
The field is operated by Mellitah, a joint venture between
Libya's state energy company, the National Oil Corporation, and
Italy's Eni SpA. The source also said output would also
resume at Mellitah's El Feel oilfield, which was shut down by a
protesters over jobs and salaries in late May, but this could
not be immediately verified.
(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian. Editing by Andre Grenon)