TRIPOLI Oct 27 Minority Amazigh, or Berbers,
protested on Sunday at a Libyan oil terminal operated jointly
with Italy's ENI, threatening to block exports unless
their demands for more constitutional rights are met, a company
official said.
Protesters arrived in boats at the Mellitah complex, a joint
venture between ENI and Libya's state National Oil Corporation,
said Munir Abu Saud, head of the oil workers at the port.
"They are now inside the port and have agreed with the
company's management that they will allow production to continue
until Tuesday," Abu Saud told Reuters.
The terminal, with a capacity of about 160,000 barrels per
day, lies near Zuwara, a town west of the capital Tripoli.
Strikers and protesters demanding political rights, higher
pay or a greater share of oil have shut down most ports in
eastern Libya, but the government had managed to end similar
blockages of western ports in September.
Abu Saud said workers at Mellitah had contacted the energy
committee at the General National Congress assembly to help
broker a solution with the Amazigh protesters.
Saleh Makhzum, a deputy parliamentary speaker, said the GNC
had started talks with the protesters and that the General
National Congress would discuss the issue on Tuesday.
The Amazigh protesters are demanding a bigger say in a
committee to be elected to draft Libya's new constitution
following Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011.
The Amazigh and other ethnic minorities object to the
drafting committee's power to vote on the constitution's
contents. They want a consensus of members, not just a majority,
to decide on cultural and other issues.
Libya now produces around 600,000 bpd of oil, a NOC board
member said last week, compared with 1.6 million bpd before
Gaddafi's ouster.
The weak central government has failed to control feuding
armed groups or resolve political conflicts that are obstructing
post-war reconstruction and efforts to build state institutions.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Alistair Lyon)