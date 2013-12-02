(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Ulf Laessing and Patrick Markey
TRIPOLI Dec 2 Libya is exporting 130,000
barrels per day (bpd) of oil as strikes at its main ports and
fields coupled with domestic refinery demand keep shipments at a
fraction of July's levels, the country's deputy oil minister
said on Monday.
A mix of militias, tribesmen and political minorities
demanding a greater share of Libya's oil wealth and more
political power have shut most oilfields and ports, cutting oil
output from 1.4 million bpd five months ago.
Libya is in turmoil, with the government of Prime Minister
Ali Zeidan struggling to control dozens of former militias that
helped oust Muammar Gaddafi two years ago but have refused to
give up their arms.
Production has risen to 224,000 bpd, from 172,000 bpd two
weeks ago when protesters from the Amazigh minority ended a
strike at the western Mellitah port, Deputy Oil Minister Omar
Shakmak told Reuters.
Mellitah, located west of the capital Tripoli, is co-owned
by Italy's Eni and state National Oil Corp (NOC).
But protesters demanding more autonomy for their eastern
region are still blocking four key ports, keeping exports well
below the OPEC producer's usual level.
Exports remain at around 130,000 bpd as NOC is diverting
almost half of the remaining oil output from Brega port in the
east to feed the 120,000-bpd Zawiya refinery, which supplies
Tripoli with gasoline, he said.
"There is no export ... operation from Brega," he said,
showing the latest production figure sheets prepared for Zeidan.
Zawiya, the country's second-largest refinery, used to be
fed by the southern El Sharara field, which another set of
protesters closed in October.
LOSSES
Shakmak said the OPEC producer had lost more than 8 billion
Libyan dinars ($6.5 billion) in oil revenues since strikes at
oilfields and ports escalated in summer.
"We have a shortfall in the supply of fuel for electric
generators for local demand," he said. "Then you have to
increase the bill for imports."
He gave no figure, but officials have said Libya plans to
import gas from Algeria to meet local demand rising in winter
when households turn on heaters.
The lack of security in part of the North African country
was also denting investment sentiment. "If there is no
production, no plan to have a safe environment, it will affect
future investments," he said.
Car bombs and assassinations have become part of normal life
in the eastern city of Benghazi but the situation has also
worsened in Tripoli, where more than 40 people were killed last
month in the worst street fighting since the uprising against
Gaddafi.
NOC's marketing relations have been hurt by the strikes.
"NOC cannot fulfill its obligations ... They (clients) will look
for alternative suppliers," he said.
Asked whether the government would be able to end the
blockage and reach a settlement with the strikers, he said: "I
have a hint that the issue will be resolved soon. Hopefully
soon."
($1 = 1.2370 Libyan dinars)
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Patrick Markey; Editing by Dale
Hudson)