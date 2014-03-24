BENGHAZI, Libya, March 24 Libyan rebels who
control three oil ports will not enter any talks with the
government about ending their blockade unless Tripoli returns a
tanker that loaded oil at one of its terminals but was
recaptured by U.S. forces, they said on Monday.
Two weeks ago, the rebel militia managed to load crude onto
a tanker docked at the Es Sider port, one of three it seized
last summer to press the government for a share of oil revenues
and regional autonomy.
The Morning Glory arrived in the Libyan capital on Sunday
after U.S. special forces stormed the tanker and handed it over
to Libya's nascent navy.
The government has told the militia to negotiate an end to
their port blockade or face a military offensive.
Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, self-declared prime minister of the
group, told a local television station that, first, Tripoli must
return the tanker and three rebel fighters who had been on
board.
"We set as a condition that the tanker and those on board
must return in safety before any dialogue," he said, in the
group's first reaction since the tanker arrived in Tripoli.
He said the militia would prove that is was able in future
to protect any tanker buying oil from its ports.
"We realize that the world respects only those with force.
That's why will add strength and equipment," he said, without
elaborating.
The port blockade is one of many challenges facing the
government which has failed to secure the country three years
after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Former anti-Gaddafi rebels and militias refuse to surrender
their weapons and often use force or control of oil facilities
to make demands on a state whose army is still in training with
Western governments.
Those governments, which backed NATO air strikes to help the
2011 anti-Gaddafi revolt, are pressing the factions to reach a
political settlement.
Libya's oil production has fallen to a trickle due to the
port seizures and protests at major oil fields.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by
Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)