TRIPOLI, March 27 Libyan protesters have blocked
a pipeline carrying oil condensates from the southwestern
al-Wafa oilfield to the Mellitah export port, state-owned
National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Thursday.
The action, the latest in a wave of protests paralyzing
oilfields and ports across the North African country, knocks out
one of the last oil export lines for the cash-strapped
government.
NOC spokesman Mohammed El Harari said a gas pipeline from
the Wafa field, which produces around 30,000 barrels a day of
very light oil, to Mellitah was still working.
But Libya's al-Aseema television station said the
protesters, made up of oil security guards, were also
threatening to stop gas exports from the Mellitah complex,
operated by NOC and Italy's ENI, to Italy.
Harari gave no new production figure, after NOC put output
this week at 155,000 bpd. More than half of it is used to keep
the Zawiya and Tobruk refineries going to ensure fuel supplies.
Wafa also produces gas for the local market.
Oil production was 1.4 million bpd before the start of a
wave of protests, mainly at oil ports in the east. This week the
130,000 bpd El Feel field, co-operated by ENI, also stopped
working. The 340,000 bpd El Sharara field shut down weeks ago.
Oil and gas exports are Libya's lifeline. Parliament has
been unable to work out a budget for 2014, forcing the central
bank to make a $2 billion emergency loan this week.
The oil protests reflect chaos in the OPEC producer as the
government struggles to control dozens of militias who help oust
Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but kept their arms to demand power and
a slice of oil wealth.
Libya has still two offshore oilfields producing around
80,000 bpd untouched by protests.
