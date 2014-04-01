TRIPOLI, April 1 A rebel group in eastern Libya
will agree with the government to end its blockade of vital oil
export ports within days, a senior leader told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"The oil port issue will be solved within days," Abb-Rabbo
al-Barassi, self-declared prime minister of the rebel group,
said.
The group's top leader Ibrahim Jathran had minutes earlier
told a rebel television station his group had agreed to end the
conflict by dialogue "with all Libyans", without giving a date.
