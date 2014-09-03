BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 3 A group of rebels
campaigning for autonomy in eastern Libya rejects the parliament
set up by another armed group in Tripoli but will honour a deal
to keep major oil ports open, a rebel spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Libya's oil output has risen to 725,000 barrels a day, more
than six times the level two months ago, after the rebels agreed
with the central government to end a blockade of four oil ports
in the east.
Since that deal, the OPEC producer has been thrown into
turmoil as a rival group opposed to the government has occupied
Tripoli and set up a rival parliament and cabinet in the
capital, refusing to recognise the elected House of
Representatives.
Ali Hasi, spokesman for the port rebels of Ibrahim Jathran,
said his group rejected the new parliament, the General National
Congress, convened by an alliance of armed groups from the
western city of Misrata.
"We only recognise the elected House of Representatives,
which represents all parts of the Libyan people," he said.
But he said the group would not take any action and honour
its part of the oil deal with the government. "We handed over
the ports (to the government) and they are under its authority,"
Hasi said.
In May the rebels had protested the election of a prime
minister coming from Misrata, where many oppose the federalist
rebels, and threatened to stage new protests.
The conflict between the two governments, parliaments and
different groups takes place amid anarchy in Libya, where
authorities are unable to control former rebels who helped
topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and now fight for power and a
share of oil wealth.
