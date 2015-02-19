(Adds details, background)
TRIPOLI Feb 19 Libya hopes to restart within
four days the southeastern Sarir oilfield blocked by a pipeline
blast, a spokesman for field operator AGOCO said on Thursday.
"The maintenance team is still fixing damages caused by a
sabotage last week at a crude pipeline between Sarir oilfield
and Hariga port," Omran Zwai, the company spokesman, said.
"We are expecting to resume work at Sarir oilfield within
four days."
Zwai denied reports on Libyan websites that engineers had
defused a bomb planted at the pipeline in the area of Bouster.
Sarir, Libya's biggest field, feeds the Hariga oil port, the
only onshore export port still operational, though two small
offshore platforms can also export around 70,000 to 80,000
barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil.
Libya's oil output, on which the North African country's
revenues depend, has shrunk as fighting among factions has split
the country. Exports have slipped to less than 200,000 bpd, well
below the one million reported until mid-2013.
Four years after the NATO-backed war toppled leader Muammar
Gaddafi, Western governments fear Libya is sliding deeper into
conflict as rival factions battle for control of the country and
its oil wealth.
The severity of the situation, including the rise of a group
linked to Islamic State militants that beheaded 21 Egyptian
Christians, has prompted international energy firms to withdraw
staff from the country.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Ulf Laessing. Editing
by Jane Merriman)