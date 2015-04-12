BENGHAZI, Libya, April 12 Libya has closed the eastern oil port of Hariga due to bad weather, an oil official said on Sunday.

A tanker has been waiting for two days to dock at the port to lift one million barrels of crude but bad weather had made this impossible, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

A spokesman for the state oil firm Arabian Gulf Oil Co (AGOCO) which runs Hariga and several oilfields said its output was currently 260,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)