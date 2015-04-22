UPDATE 7-Oil rises in late trade, still down on the week as glut weighs
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd
TRIPOLI, April 22 Libya's Hariga port reopened on Wednesday after security guards ended a strike over salary payments, an oil official said.
A tanker has started lifting about 700,000 barrels of crude, the official added.
The guards had staged a strike on Tuesday, the latest in a series of such walkouts. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Pravin Char)
