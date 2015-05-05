(Adds details, background)
By Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya May 5 All crude flows
to Libya's Zueitina port have stopped after protesters demanding
jobs blocked a pipeline, forcing the closure of several eastern
oilfields, oil officials said on Tuesday.
State oil firm NOC confirmed the port closure, reported by
Reuters on Monday, but did not specify the impact on production.
The closure should lower oil output to as low as 400,000
barrels a day, according to estimates based on previous
production figures.
"The protesters closed the pipeline to the port," Mohamed El
Harari, spokesman for state oil firm NOC, said. He said that
several oilfields in eastern Libya would have to close.
"This will have a big impact on oil production," he said,
without giving a figure.
A port official said the security situation at the terminal
was normal, adding that the port would technically stay open.
Libyan oil ports and oilfields regularly have to shut down
due to protesters seizing them or armed groups fighting for
control of the facilities.
The protesters were complaining they had not been hired by
the state as promised by a previous oil minister, an engineer
told Reuters.
Zueitina was one of the few Libyan ports still exporting oil
as the largest have closed due to fighting or blocked oilfields
connected to them, part of turmoil gripping the North African
country four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
Near the main eastern city of Benghazi, it has closed
several times since 2011 due to protesters demanding jobs or
management changes at state oil firms.
Libya pumped up to 1.6 million bpd in 2010.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Feras Bosalum; Writing by
Ulf Laessing. Editing by Jane Merriman and William Hardy)