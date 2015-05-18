LONDON May 18 Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) has opened its books to international oil firms and is meeting regularly with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to keep them on board with the current payment system for Libya's oil exports.

National Oil Company Chairman Mustafa Sanallah said he and central bank Governor Saddek El-Kaber met with Libya's major oil buyers to reassure them that none of the payments were going to fuel hostilities between rival factions or be misused.

"They know where our money comes from, and where it is sent in Libya," Sanallah said. "The money flow is very clear to them, and they were happy with this," he added.

The assurances come as Libya's internationally recognised government, which runs an eastern rump state since fleeing the capital last year, said it wanted all oil exports to be paid for through a new state oil firm it is setting up in the east.

The NOC continues to operate out of Tripoli and sell oil abroad even though the capital is in the hands of a faction whose legitimacy is not recognised by the international buyers.

Control over oil is at the heart of a struggle between two rival governments who are fighting for territory in the North African OPEC state four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.

Both sides field armies of fighters whose salaries are paid with export revenues collected by the NOC. The current payment system has been in place for over a decade, which international buyers of Libyan oil say is partially soothing their fears.

Sanallah said international companies needed to "be sure the money is not going to some militias."

Among the companies that he said the NOC met last month in Malta were U.S. ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum , Total, OMV, Eni and Statoil.

The western-backed government of Abdullah al-Thinni has proposed an alternative payment structure through banks in Dubai but has thus far had no success.

"There are two institutions still working in Libya ... for the sake of Libya," Sanallah said, citing NOC and the central bank. "They are not on the side of any authority."

He added: "If the other account is open - where will the money go? There is no system."

Sanallah said the NOC is also having regular "high level" meetings with the World Bank and the IMF to maintain confidence in the current payment structure.

OPEC PRODUCTION

Sanallah said the NOC does not believe that OPEC should cut production at its coming June meeting, but said the NOC cares solely about ramping up Libya's production and regaining its market share.

Cutting OPEC output, he said, would simply give the advantage to "uncompetitive" shale oil production from the United States.

"We want to gain market share... we are working hard on this," Sanallah said. Eventually, he said, "the prices will go up, and the market will absorb the increase in production, from Iran, from Libya."

Sanallah said Libya is currently producing around 436,000 barrels per day, and hopes to increase that by 200,000 bpd over the coming two months by repairing damaged fields and keeping an open dialogue with those who have blocked pipelines and oil fields.

Prior to the revolution, Libya was producing around 1.6 million bpd. Sanallah said Libya could reach output of 1.7 million bpd if the security situation stabilized. (Reporting by Libby George, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alan Crosby)