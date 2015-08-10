(Adds details, background)
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI Aug 10 Libya's El Sharara and El Feel
oilfields remain closed due to protests and a pipeline blockage,
oil officials said on Monday.
Tribal elders have been trying for months to resume work at
both fields, which could add some 400,000 barrels per day (bpd)
of crude, doubling Libya's current output.
Unconfirmed postings on social media suggested there had
been progress in the talks but Mohamed El Harari, spokesman for
state oil firm NOC, said the fields were still closed.
An oil source at the western Zawiya port linked to the El
Sharara oilfield said there were efforts to reopen the
340,000-bpd field but so far there was no breakthrough. An
engineer at El Feel also said there was no sign of output
resuming.
The two oilfields have been shuttered by salary demands from
security guards and the country's conflict between the two rival
governments vying for control of the north African OPEC state.
Libya has two governments, with the official premier working
out of the east of the country after losing control of Tripoli a
year ago to a rival administration, part of a wider struggle
four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi.
The El Sharara field, co-run by NOC and Spain's Repsol
, has been closed since November after a community in
Zintan, west of Tripoli, closed the pipeline. The Zintanis, who
oppose the rival government in Tripoli, have demanded that
forces loyal to Tripoli leave the field.
The Zintanis have also blocked a pipeline from the southern
El Feel oilfield, co-run by NOC and Italy's ENI.
Libya's oil production has fallen to less than 400,000 bpd,
a quarter of what the North African OPEC member pumped before an
uprising toppled Gaddafi in 2011 and sent the country and its
oil industry into turmoil.
