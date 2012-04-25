* Foreign firms await clearer political, legal landscape
* No new deals seen for a while yet
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI, April 25 Libya's first post-war oil and
gas exhibition attracted dozens of foreign companies to Tripoli
this week, avid to win new business and hopeful that questions
about contracts and security will ultimately be resolved in
their favour.
After a virtual shutdown last year, Libyan oil output has
climbed to near pre-war levels of 1.6 million barrels per day
since the conflict that ousted Muammar Gaddafi ended, but
concerns remain over security and how the North African
country's new rulers will treat foreign companies.
Libya needs foreign investment and expertise to increase oil
and gas production. But uncertainty about existing contracts and
about the terms of any new deals will persist until a clearer
landscape emerges after June elections for a national assembly.
"(We need) a stable environment ... security. We also need
answers to questions about what will be the role of IOCs
(international oil companies) in the future," Jean-Daniel
Blasco, vice president North Africa for exploration and
production at France's Total, told a conference that
ran alongside the exhibition.
"What will be the relationship between the ministry and
National Oil Corporation? When will the next exploration rounds
be issued? ... will EPSA 4 remain the model for future
exploration? These are the main questions," he said, referring
to Libya's last exploration and production sharing agreement
programme.
The interim government has set up a committee to look into
corruption allegations in the Gaddafi regime. Its determinations
could lead to the reworking of lucrative deals in the OPEC
member, which has Africa's largest crude oil reserves.
Meanwhile, a shake-up of the sector has given more power to
the oil ministry and carved up the responsibilities of the
state's National Oil Corporation (NOC).
"We are cooperating with the committee, we gave them all the
information we have," Oil Minister Abdulrahman Ben Yazza told
Reuters. "We hope they will finish their work soon and give out
all the information needed."
When asked about the next potential offering of blocks or
contracts, he said: "We are studying this matter and we will
(talk) about this soon."
INCREASING FUTURE PRODUCTION
The government has reiterated there will be no new deals
until after the polls and that it is too early to say what
future contracts would look like. In the meantime, businesses
are ensuring they make themselves well known on the ground.
Companies from around the world exhibited their expertise in
exploration, production, refining and services at the four-day
Oil & Gas Libya 2012, which runs until Thursday. Among them were
Total, Repsol, Wintershall and Statoil
, already among the biggest firms already operating in
Libya.
Repsol expects to reach its pre-war Libyan output of 340,000
bpd by summer. It hopes for a rise to up to 380,000 bpd in
coming years, Nemesio Fernadez-Cuesta, upstream director, said.
"A lot of Libyan people know they need the international oil
companies for financing, added technology, and we don't foresee
any major problems," he told Reuters. "This process (regime
change) can generate some difficulties, but we think we will be
able to deal with them."
Unlike in Iraq, the scale of the damage in Libya was
limited, although oil officials have cited the need for
maintenance and upgrades after fields were hastily shut down.
That means potential business for the numerous European and
Middle Eastern engineers, consultants and others at the
exhibition.
"We hope to re-establish a lot of contacts with Libyan
clients, existing and new," Erik Huber, of Dutch engineering and
environmental consultancy Royal Haskoning, said. "We trust that
there will be a lot of investment in the Libyan oil industry."
But behind the public statements of optimism, worries are
evident. Protesters in Benghazi closed off the office of NOC
subsidiary the Arabian Gulf Oil Co on Monday and Tuesday, and
their demands included the ouster of Gaddafi-era officials.
"The problem is that some people want a clean cut from
before (the Gaddafi-era), but some are needed for their
expertise. Getting through change is key," a European oil
executive said. "We just have to be patient for now."
Security also remains one of the biggest concerns of foreign
companies returning to Libya. The numbers of expatriate workers
still have yet to return to pre-war levels.
Officials speak of plans to train thousands of former rebel
fighters under an umbrella oil installation guard. Groups of
fighters have stood guard in the absence of an effective army.
"One of my biggest concerns is that fighting, such as tribal
clashes, can easily start," a Libyan worker at a European oil
and gas company said. "The situation is still unstable."
(Additional reporting by Ali Shuaib, editing by Jane Baird)