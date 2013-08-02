LONDON Aug 2 Libya's oil exports were flowing
at less than half of normal rates on Friday as strikes and
protests kept major terminals shut in one of the worst
disruptions to hit the North African OPEC producer in the past
year.
A new wave of unrest that began on Sunday forced the closure
of the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf terminals in eastern Libya,
cutting exports to about 425,000 barrels per day (bpd) from
previous levels of more than 1 million, industry sources said.
The latest stoppages have featured security guards seeking
more pay while protests that have also involved demands by local
people for more oil sector jobs had already closed the Zueitina
terminal in early July.
Oil industry sources said the three terminals remained
closed.
A senior Libyan official had said late on Thursday that he
expected output to resume very soon.
"We have communication now with people there to resume the
production," Mustafa Sanalla, a board member of Libya's state
National Oil Corporation, said at a conference in Washington,
D.C.
The protests and strikes cut output last month to 1.15
million bpd versus 1.3 million bpd the previous month, according
to a Reuters survey.
Before the unrest, Libya's production had nearly recovered
to the rates of 1.6 million bpd seen before the conflict that
led to the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Ras Lanuf and Es Sider together are able to handle about
600,000 bpd. Zueitina had been exporting up to 70,000 bpd.
Ras Lanuf is a large complex that includes the country's
biggest refinery, also affected by the strikes, and a separate
port. Es Sider exports the main Es Sider crude oil grade pumped
by the Waha consortium, which has a capacity of around 350,000
bpd.
Libya's Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said on Thursday
that the government should not give in to the protesters.
"If this is accepted, it is possible then maybe some others
will do the same thing," Shakmak said in Washington.
The disruptions to Libya's oil sector risk crippling its
economic lifeline and choking off state revenues.
The El-Feel oilfield, with production capacity of 130,000
bpd, has been shut down for several weeks. The field is operated
by Mellitah - a joint venture between Libya's state energy firm
and Italy's Eni.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe in Washington, D.C.; Julia Payne
and Alex Lawler in London; Editing by Anthony Barker)