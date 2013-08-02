(Recasts, adds Petroleum Facilities Guard spokesman)
TRIPOLI/LONDON Aug 2 Libyan officials reported
progress in efforts to defuse protests at oil facilities that
have cut Libya's oil exports to less than half of normal rates
and one said an agreement could be reached as early as Saturday.
A new wave of unrest, which began on Sunday, has forced the
closure of the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf terminals in eastern
Libya, cutting exports to about 425,000 barrels per day (bpd)
from previous levels of more than 1 million, industry sources
said.
The disruptions to Libya's oil sector risk crippling its
economic lifeline and choking off state revenues.
The latest stoppages have featured security guards seeking
more pay. Protests that involved demands by local people for
more oil sector jobs had already closed the Zueitina terminal
earlier in July.
"There are committees to negotiate with the protesters.
There are signs of settling it tomorrow, but nothing is certain
yet officially," said Walid Hassan, a spokesman for the
Petroleum Facilities Guard, which oversees security at the
installations, said on Friday.
A senior Libyan official had said late on Thursday that he
expected output to resume very soon.
"We have communication now with people there to resume the
production," Mustafa Sanalla, a board member of Libya's state
National Oil Corporation, said at a conference in Washington,
D.C.
The protests and strikes cut output last month to 1.15
million bpd versus 1.3 million bpd the previous month, according
to a Reuters survey.
Before the unrest, Libya's production had nearly recovered
to the 1.6 million bpd rate seen before the conflict that led to
the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Ras Lanuf and Es Sider together are able to handle about
600,000 bpd. Zueitina had been exporting up to 70,000 bpd.
Ras Lanuf is a large complex that includes Libya's biggest
refinery, also affected by the strikes, and a separate port. Es
Sider exports the main Es Sider crude grade pumped by the Waha
consortium, which has a capacity of around 350,000 bpd.
Libyan Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak said on Thursday the
government should not give in to the protesters.
"If this is accepted, it is possible then maybe some others
will do the same thing," Shakmak said in Washington.
The El-Feel oilfield, with production capacity of 130,000
bpd, has been shut for several weeks. The field is operated by
Mellitah - a joint venture between Libya's state energy firm and
Italy's Eni.
