TRIPOLI Aug 15 Libya will use all means necessary, including the army, to prevent protesters from selling its crude oil independently, prime minister Ali Zeidan said at a press conference in Tripoli on Thursday.

Zeidan said that protesters, who have blocked the country's two main terminals for nearly three weeks, want to sell the oil independently of Libya's state oil company NOC.

(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; writing by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)