TRIPOLI Dec 11 Libya's oil security force
expects an eastern autonomy movement to reopen seized export
ports this weekend as promised, the force's commander said on
Wednesday.
On Tuesday, leaders of a tribal autonomy movement blocking
three ports that had exported around 600,000 barrels of oil a
day said they would end the stoppage on Sunday if the government
agreed to give the east a share of the oil.
Such seizures have slashed Libya's oil output to 250,000
bpd, from 1.4 million bpd in July, and added to chaos in the
North African country two years after the fall of Muammar
Gaddafi.
"The meeting (on Tuesday) was beneficial for all Libyans
because the ports will reopen on December the 15th," General
Idris Abukhamada, head of the national oil protection force in
charge of securing oil facilities, told reporters.
Abukhamada was appointed by the Tripoli government after the
previous top commander, Ibrahim Jathran, defected in summer and
seized the Ras Lanuf, es-Sider and Zueitina ports with his
heavily armed men.
Jathran, head of the autonomy movement, said on Tuesday he
was willing to reopen the ports if the government met his
demands for a greater share of Libya's oil wealth and more
political power.
The movement is campaigning for a federal system sharing
power between the eastern Cyrenaica region, the west and Fezzan
in the south, similar to the pre-Gaddafi era.
Abukhamada, who comes from the same tribe as Jathran, said
his conditions would not stand in the way of reopening the
ports. "The conditions are just cosmetic," he said, without
elaborating.
He said tribal leaders had agreed to consider as outcasts
any of their relatives who still violated the law after the
ports had reopened.
The government of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has not yet
responded to Jathran's comments, which have raised hopes in oil
markets of fresh crude supplies from the OPEC producer.
Up to half of Libya's oil production is feeding the Zawiya
refinery near Tripoli, an oil official said last week.
Zeidan's government is struggling to control dozens of
militias who helped topple Gaddafi in the NATO-backed uprising
in 2011 but have refused to lay down their weapons.
Even if the ports reopen, more trouble looms because the oil
workers' union threatened on Tuesday to close them again unless
the government met their demands for higher pay.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dale Hudson)