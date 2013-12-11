(Adds quotes, details)
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI Dec 11 Libya's government expects
eastern tribes to reopen three oil ports this weekend as pledged
but refuses to deal with an autonomy movement demanding a share
of oil exports, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, tribal leaders blocking three eastern ports that
had shipped around 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil said
they would end the stoppage on Sunday but some also demanded the
government share oil exports.
Such seizures have slashed Libya's oil exports to 110,000
bpd, from more than 1 million bpd in July, and added to chaos in
the North African country two years after the fall of Muammar
Gaddafi.
The loss of oil has dried up the main source of budget
revenues and dollars for food imports, forcing the government to
seek loans or use its foreign currency reserves.
"We trust in the tribal leaders and important individuals
who held talks with us in the past 10 days and reached this
agreement," Zeidan told a news conference.
But he said the government refused to deal with the regional
autonomy movement mainly responsible for the closures of the Ras
Lanuf, Es-Sider and Zueitina ports.
Its leader Ibrahim Jathran warned on Tuesday after a meeting
of eastern tribal leaders that oil terminals would resume work
only if the government met his demands for a greater share of
Libya's oil wealth and more political power.
"We communicate only with the tribal elders," Zeidan said
when asked about Jathran's conditions.
He added that Tripoli did not recognise Jathran's movement
campaigning for a federal system sharing power between the
eastern Cyrenaica region, the west and Fezzan in the south, an
arrangement similar to the pre-Gaddafi era.
He said talks to end a strike at the southern El Sharara
oilfield, which used to supply the 120,000-bpd Zawiya refinery,
were continuing.
Pressure has been building on strikers paralysing oil and
gas supplies across the desert nation, with power cuts also a
result of the protests, according to the government.
Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said exports were only
110,000 bpd, compared with production of 250,000 bpd. Of the
total, 120,000 bpd were going to the Zawiya plant and 20,000 bpd
to a refinery in Tobruk.
He said his ministry was ready to resume exports at the
ports once strikers had left the premises.
PUBLIC ANGER
Western powers worry Libya will slide into instability as
Zeidan's government struggles to rein in militias and tribes who
helped oust Gaddafi during the 2011 NATO-backed uprising but
refuse to lay down their arms.
Zeidan has been counting on rising public anger as the
government warns payment of public salaries will stop due to the
loss of oil revenues if the blockages continue.
The OPEC producer has lost almost 10 billion Libyan dinars
($8.1 billion) due to the seizures since summer, state news
agency Lana said.
Idris Abukhamada, head of the national oil guards and a
member of the main tribe blocking the eastern ports, said he
expected the terminals to reopen on Sunday as agreed.
Abukhamada said Jathran's conditions would not stand in the
way. "The conditions are just cosmetic," he said, without
elaborating.
Abukhamada was appointed by the Tripoli government after
Jathran, the previous commander, defected in summer and seized
the three ports with his heavily armed men.
He has been building a force from eastern tribes and trying
to convince elders to stop Jathran. Many in the east respect
Jathran, who was imprisoned under and helped topple Gaddafi, but
some dismiss Jathran as a warlord seeking political gain.
The oil force commander warned that tribal elders had agreed
to consider as outcasts any relatives who still violated the law
after the reopening of ports.
Even if the ports reopen, more trouble looms because the oil
workers' union threatened on Tuesday to close them again unless
the government met their demands for higher pay.
($1 = 1.2335 Libyan dinars)
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dale Hudson)