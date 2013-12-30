TRIPOLI Dec 30 Libya's eastern Hariga oil
export port is still closed due to a protest by local people
occupying the terminal since summer, the state National Oil Corp
(NOC) said on Monday.
An oil official had said on Friday the port, located in
Tobruk city in the country's far east, would reopen within days,
the latest in a series of announcements that the stoppage would
end.
NOC spokesman Mohamed al-Harari said the port was still
closed but officials were "looking forward to hear good news
from Hariga."
The connected Sarir and Messla oilfields were working but
could not pump crude to Hariga as tanks in the port were full,
he said.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)