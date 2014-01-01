TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI Jan 1 Strikes at major ports
and oilfields drying up oil exports undermine Libya's ability to
pay public salaries and deter foreign investment, the country's
labour minister said on Wednesday.
Militias and tribesmen have seized ports and oilfields
across Libya to press for political or financial demands,
cutting output to around 220,000 bpd from 1.4 million bpd in
July. Oil is the main source for the budget and for the funding
of food imports.
Western powers fear the North African country will slide
into instability as the government struggles to rein in militias
that helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but kept their arms.
"There's a huge impact of this (strike) issue. Salaries for
Libyans are now at risk," Labour Minister Mohamed Swalin told a
news conference.
The strikes would lead Libya into a "dark tunnel" and deter
the return of foreign companies that left during the 2011
uprising.
Oil pipelines and production facilities as well as
exploration efforts would be also affected should the blockages
continue, he said.
The government has put pressure on tribal leaders in East
Libya to persuade an armed autonomy group to lift the blockage
of the Ras Lanuf, Es-Sider and Zueitina ports, previously
accounting for 600,000 bpd.
But autonomy leader Ibrahim Jathran said at the last minute
that talks with Tripoli to gain a greater share of oil revenue
for the east had failed.
There has also been no progress toward reopening Hariga port
in the far east, despite an announcement by a local oil official
last week that the terminal would resume exports within days.
In another conflict, members of the petroleum protection
force threatening to block a gas pipeline from eastern Libya to
Tripoli said they would give the government another day to meet
their salary demands.
The protesters had said on Sunday they would halt gas flows
by Tuesday but a spokesman for them told Reuters they had agreed
to extend the deadline until Thursday as tribal leaders wanted
to meet them.
A blockage would worsen power supplies, the state power
company said in a statement. Outages have hit Tripoli and other
major cities for weeks.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan has said the government will act
against the oil strikes but its nascent army, still in training,
it too weak to tackle heavily armed protesters, analysts say.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib, Ulf Laessing and Ayman
al-Warfalli; editing by Matthew Lewis)