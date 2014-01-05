(New protest in western Libya)
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI Jan 5 Libya has restarted oil
production at the southern El Sharara field with an initial
output of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) after protesters ended a
blockade, the state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.
But in a new sign of trouble, protesters blocked an oil
pipeline in western Libya, adding to disruptions that have
slashed Libya's oil production to 250,000 bpd from 1.4 million.
Tribesmen calling for greater local powers had blocked the
El Sharara field since the end of October. NOC now hopes to
reach the field's maximum output capacity of around 340,000 bpd
within two to three days, spokesman Mohamed al-Harari said.
"Production started last night," he said.
Libya remains in turmoil as the government struggles to rein
in dozens of militias that helped topple leader Muammar Gaddafi
in 2011 but kept their guns and continue to make political and
financial demands.
Last week, the protesters at El Sharara agreed to suspend
their action after the defence minister visited them and said
the government would look into their demands.
They are calling for the establishment of a local council
and the granting of national identity cards for tribesmen from
the Tuareg minority.
The field, located in the remote and volatile south,
supplies crude to the western Zawiya export terminal and feeds
the 120,000-bpd Zawiya refinery.
Separately, in western Libya, protesters blocked a pipeline
near Nalut carrying condensates from the Wafa field to the port
of Mellitah, co-owned by Italy's ENI, oil officials
said.
Harari said production of condensates remained normal as the
field had sufficient storage capacity. "We hope the government
will solve the problem before we have to decrease production,"
he said.
No more information was immediately available about the
protest. The pipeline feeds the Mellitah oil and gas terminal, a
joint venture operated by ENI and the NOC.
There is no sign of progress in eastern Libya despite
reported attempts by tribal elders to help end a blockade of the
Ras Lanuf, Es-Sider and Zuweitina ports, which previously
accounted for 600,000 bpd in crude exports.
The group behind the blockade is demanded autonomy for the
east and a greater share of the oil wealth, Libya's main source
of income.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; editing by Janet Lawrence and Jason
Neely)