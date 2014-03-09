* Navy, pro-government militias send boats to Es Sider
* Government threatens force to stop N.Korea tanker leaving
* Three Libyan ports in rebel hands since August
(Adds protesters' statement, quotes, background)
By Ulf Laessing and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, March 9 Armed
protesters in eastern Libya traded threats with the government
on Sunday in a tense stand-off over the unauthorised sale of oil
from a rebel-held port.
A North Korean-flagged tanker, the Morning Glory, docked on
Saturday at the port of Es Sider and local daily al-Wasat said
it had loaded $36 million of crude oil. Prime Minister Ali
Zeidan has said the military will bomb the 37,000-tonne vessel
if it tries to leave.
Officials said on Sunday that the navy and pro-government
militias had dispatched boats to stop it from getting out. The
rebels said any attack on the tanker would be "a declaration of
war."
The escalating conflict over the country's oil wealth is a
sign of mounting chaos in Libya, where the government has failed
to rein in fighters who helped oust veteran ruler Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011 and who now defy state authority.
The protesters, who also include former soldiers and ex-oil
guards led by a former anti-Gaddafi commander, Ibrahim Jathran,
have seized three eastern ports in the OPEC member country.
The Defence Ministry issued orders to the chief of staff,
air force and navy to deal with the tanker. "The order
authorises the use of force and puts the responsibility for any
resulting damage on the ship owner," it said in a statement.
"Several navy boats have been dispatched. Now the tanker's
movements are under complete control and nobody can move it,"
said Culture Minister Habib al-Amin, who acts as informal
government spokesman. "The tanker will stay where it is."
"All efforts are being undertaken to stop and seize the
tanker, if necessary by a (military) strike, if it does not
follow orders," he said, adding that state prosecutors would
treat the loading of the crude as smuggling.
There was no sign of any immediate military action, but
Libyan news websites showed some small boats close to a tanker
which they said was the Morning Glory.
Libya has been trying to rebuild its army since Gaddafi's
overthrow, but analysts say it is not yet a match for
battle-hardened militias that fought in the eight-month uprising
that toppled him.
WAR OF WORDS
Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, self-declared prime minister of the
rebel movement, warned against "harming any tanker or sending
navy ships into the waters of Cyrenaica," according to a
statement.
He was referring to the historic name of eastern Libya under
King Idris, whom Gaddafi deposed in a 1969 coup. The protesters
want a return to the Idris-era system under which oil revenues
were shared between Libya's regions.
If the tanker was harmed, the statement said, "the response
from Cyrenaica's defence forces, oil guards and revolutionaries
will be decisive. Such a move would be a declaration of war."
In Tripoli, workers at a state oil firm that runs Es Sider
port went on strike, urging the government to intervene because
their colleagues were under duress from armed protesters.
"We are very angry at what is happening at Es Sider," said
Salah Madari, an oil worker in the capital. "The port's control
officer is being held at gunpoint," he said, adding that gunmen
had also forced a pilot to guide the tanker into dock.
Jathran once led a brigade paid by the state to protect oil
facilities. He turned against the government and seized Es Sider
and two other ports with thousands of his men in August.
Tripoli has held indirect talks with Jathran, but fears his
demand for a greater share of oil revenue for eastern Libya
might lead to secession.
In January, the Libyan navy fired on a Maltese-flagged
tanker that it said had tried to load oil from the protesters in
Es Sider, successfully chasing it away.
It is very unusual for an oil tanker flagged in secretive
North Korea to operate in the Mediterranean, shipping sources
said. NOC says the tanker is owned by a Saudi company. It has
changed ownership in the past few weeks and had previously been
called Gulf Glory, according to a shipping source.
Libya's government has tried to end a wave of protests at
oil ports and fields that have slashed oil output to 230,000
barrels per day (bpd) from 1.4 million bpd in July.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)