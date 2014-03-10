Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
TRIPOLI, March 10 A North Korean-flagged tanker has finished loading crude at the Libyan rebel-controlled port of Es Sider but has not yet left the terminal, Libyan oil officials said on Monday.
Libya's government has threatened to bomb the Morning Glory should the tanker try sailing off with crude from the eastern port, one of three seized by armed protesters demanding a share of oil revenues and political autonomy.
"The tanker has finished loading but is still anchored in Es Sider," a senior oil official said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.