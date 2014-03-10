TRIPOLI, March 10 A North Korean-flagged tanker has finished loading crude at the Libyan rebel-controlled port of Es Sider but has not yet left the terminal, Libyan oil officials said on Monday.

Libya's government has threatened to bomb the Morning Glory should the tanker try sailing off with crude from the eastern port, one of three seized by armed protesters demanding a share of oil revenues and political autonomy.

"The tanker has finished loading but is still anchored in Es Sider," a senior oil official said. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Feras Bosalum and Ayman al-Warfalli; Editing by Dale Hudson)