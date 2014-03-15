TRIPOLI, March 15 Libyan rebels who have seized
three oil export ports said on Saturday they were ready to
negotiate with the government over an end to their blockade if
it abandoned plans for a military offensive.
Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, the eastern autonomy movement's
self-apointed "prime minister", told Reuters by phone that talks
could not start unless the central government withdrew any
troops it had sent to central Libya to confront them.
He also said a tanker that had loaded oil last week at one
of the rebel-held ports had reached its destination, though he
declined to say where that was. He said more ships were expected
at the seized ports.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)