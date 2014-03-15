(Adds quote, details, background)
TRIPOLI, March 15 Libyan rebels controlling
three oil export ports said on Saturday they were ready to
negotiate with the government over ending their six-month
blockade if Tripoli abandoned plans for a military offensive.
Libyan officials on Wednesday gave the armed protesters two
weeks to clear the ports they have seized, or face a military
strike. Pro-government and rebel forces clashed briefly this
week in central Sirte city linking western and eastern Libya.
The rebels, who are calling for a greater share in the OPEC
nation's oil wealth, managed last week to load oil on to a
tanker, which escaped the Libyan navy. The incident embarrassed
the weak central government and prompted parliament on Tuesday
to vote the country's prime minister out of office.
Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, the eastern autonomy movement's
self-appointed "prime minister", told Reuters by phone that
talks could only begin if the central government withdrew any
troops it had sent to central Libya to confront them.
"This is the condition," he said.
He also said the tanker that had loaded oil last week at one
of the rebel-held ports had reached its destination, though he
declined to say where. He said more ships were expected at the
seized ports.
Earlier on Saturday, he gave a speech on the
rebel-controlled television channel showing him in front of
several vessels docking in what the station said was Es Sider
port, from where the first tanker sailed. Those details could
not immediately be independently confirmed.
The Libyan navy lost contact with the North Korean-flagged
tanker after firing on it on Monday or Tuesday, officials said.
The tanker's exact whereabouts since then have not been
confirmed by Libyan officials.
The standoff over control of Libya's oil is part of wider
turmoil that has engulfed the vast North African country since
the fall of Muammar Gaddafi nearly three years ago.
Since then the government and nascent army have struggled to
control brigades of former anti-Gaddafi fighters who have
refused to disarm and have used their military muscle to make
political demands on the state, often by targeting the oil
sector.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Patrick Markey and Susan Fenton)