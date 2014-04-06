TRIPOLI, April 6 Libyan rebels occupying key
eastern oil ports have reached an agreement with the government
to reopen two terminals, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday.
The spokesman said the agreement would reopen Zueitina and
Hariga ports in the east, but government officials and
protesters holding Hariga could not immediately confirm those
details.
Asked for confirmation, the government said authorities had
scheduled a news conference for Sunday night, but did not give
any further comment.
