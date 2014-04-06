TRIPOLI, April 6 Libyan rebels occupying key eastern oil ports have reached an agreement with the government to reopen two terminals, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman said the agreement would reopen Zueitina and Hariga ports in the east, but government officials and protesters holding Hariga could not immediately confirm those details.

Asked for confirmation, the government said authorities had scheduled a news conference for Sunday night, but did not give any further comment. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; writing by Patrick Markey)