TRIPOLI, June 22 Libya's eastern Hariga oil port has reopened after a protest by security guards ended there, receiving the first tanker loading 750,000 barrels of oil, a spokesman for state-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Sunday.

A second tanker would dock later on Sunday at the port located in Tobruk to load 600,000 barrels of oil, NOC spokesman Mohamed El-Harari said.

He also said the western El Feel oil field was working "normally" after a separate protest had ended there more than a week ago. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sophie Hares)