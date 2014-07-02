(Adds details on agreement, background, bylines)
By Ahmed Elumami and Patrick Markey
TRIPOLI, July 2 Libya's acting Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni said the government had reached a deal with a
rebel leader controlling oil ports to hand over the last two
terminals and end a blockade that crippled the OPEC nation's
petroleum industry.
"We have successfully reached an agreement to solve the oil
crisis. We have received today Ras Lanuf and Es Sider oil ports
thankfully without the use of force," Thinni said at Ras Lanuf
terminal in eastern Libya. "I officially declare this is the end
of the oil crisis."
Thinni said the ports had been reclaimed after an agreement
with Ibrahim Jathran, whose fighters had seized the terminals
almost a year ago to demand more regional autonomy.
Jathran told reporters that he had handed over the ports as
a "goodwill gesture" to the new parliament, which was elected
last month.
Taking back the two major eastern oil terminals could make
around 500,000 more barrels a day of crude available for export,
a major breakthrough for the North African state whose coffers
have been hit hard by oil revenue losses.
The end of the blockade would also see a final chapter of a
crisis that included failed negotiations, threats to bombard
rebels and even an attempt by Jathran to dispatch an oil tanker
that was later boarded on the high seas by U.S. commandos.
Disputes over Libya's vast oil resources have been among the
many triggers for conflict between rival brigades of former
rebels and allied political factions since civil war ended four
decades of Muammar Gaddafi's one-man rule in 2011.
The announcement by Thinni and Jathran appeared to show a
more solid agreement to end the oil standoff, but shipments may
still face technical delays and past negotiations have been
slowed by subsequent political disagreements.
World oil fell below $112 a barrel on Wednesday on a
possible substantial recovery in Libyan exports.
Libya produced around 1.4 million bpd before a wave of
protests, strikes and blockades reduced the output to as low as
150,000 bpd. As of Tuesday, national crude output stood at
321,000 bpd.
Jathran's rebels and their allies, who were all former state
oil protection guards before their mutiny, had agreed in April
to reopen the two smaller ports, Zueitina and Hariga, and then
gradually free up Es Sider and Ras Lanuf.
After that deal, shipments from Zueitina were delayed
because of technical damage from the blockade, while Hariga
terminal loaded a tanker of crude at the end of last month.
Storage tanks at seized ports are likely full, and loading
initial crude will be straightforward, but getting resupplies
from oilfields may be complicated.
Separate protests have also curtailed production at some
oilfields, and other groups may still target pipelines and oil
facilities to make political or financial demands on a
government that struggles to control many parts of the country.
POLITICAL STEPS
Three years after the fall of Gaddafi in the NATO-backed war
on his regime, Libya is far from stable, with brigades of former
rebels allied with competing political factions still
powerbrokers in the face of a weak state.
Over the last two years, heavily armed militias have seized
ministries, attacked the congress, kidnapped diplomats, and even
briefly abducted a prime minister from his hotel room to
pressure the government to meet their demands.
Many of those former rebels are on the government payroll to
co-opt them. Often though, their loyalties are stronger to
tribe, political faction, region or rebel commander than to the
nascent Libyan state.
Jathran's seizure of three major ports and the taking of a
fourth by his allies since last summer clearly illustrated
Libya's fragile democracy and cost Libya billions of dollars in
petroleum revenue.
On Wednesday, the rebel leader blamed the former parliament,
which was known as the General National Congress or GNC, for
delays in handing over the oil ports.
The GNC was paralyzed by infighting among Islamist factions
including a Muslim Brotherhood-linked Justice and Construction
Party, a more liberal-leaning National Forces Alliance movement
and scores of independents.
