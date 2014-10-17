* Misrata-appointed oil minister gives interview
* Prime minister says oil revenue going to elected govt
* Capital Tripoli in militia hands since August
* Government has withdrawn to east of country
(Adds Benghazi fighting, details)
By Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum
CAIRO/BENGHAZI, Libya, Oct 17 A self-styled
rival government controlling Libya's capital announced its own
oil policies this week, drawing a rebuttal from Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni who said oil revenues continued to go to the
elected government.
Libya is in turmoil, with two competing governments vying
for control after Operation Dawn, an umbrella of armed groups
from the western city of Misrata, seized Tripoli in August,
forcing Thinni's government to withdraw to the east.
The Misrata-led forces have since formed their own rival
parliament and government, which has taken over some ministries
and effectively controls parts of western and central Libya,
part of the turmoil three years after the ousting of Muammar
Gaddafi.
Oil traders are concerned about the uncertainty over who is
in charge of Libya's vast oil reserves after the Misrata group
appointed its own oil minister and took over the official
website of state firm National Oil Corp (NOC).
The power struggle over the oil ministry adds to the
uncertainty for the oil industry which had just started to show
signs of recovery after Thinni managed to end a blockage of
major eastern ports by a groups of rebels demanding autonomy.
In an interview with local news agency Press Solidarity, the
newly appointed oil minister, Mashallah al-Zawi, said the
ministry was working to resolve oilfield protests and discussing
early retirement schemes for staff to make room for fresh
recruits.
"The ministry is working to resolve the issue of sit-ins by
youth through dialogue and by meeting some demands," he said,
outlining his policies the first time, according to the agency's
website.
WHO IS IN CHARGE?
Thinni, whose government is recognised by the international
community, responded from Bayda, a town east of Benghazi, where
his government has relocated and trying to stay in contact with
ministries almost 1,000 km away in Tripoli.
He said oil revenues for the OPEC member state continued to
enter a Libyan bank, which transferred them to the central bank.
"They are under the control of the state of Libya and the
government approved by the Libyan parliament," he said,
referring to the elected House of Representatives, which has
moved to Tobruk, east of Bayda near the Egyptian border.
Libya's de facto oil minister is the chairman of National
Oil Corp, Mustafa Sanallah, who has given no statement since his
appointment by the Thinni government last month.
Thinni spoke to a channel his government set up on Thursday
in Bayda, after the previous state TV channel was taken over by
the new rulers in Tripoli.
Thinni and Zawi both cited the same figure of 800,000
barrels per day for Libya's oil production, three years after
the fall of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, down from about 1.4
million in mid-2013, before a wave of protests broke out at oil
facilities.
Zawi said oil revenue, Libya's sole source of income, would
be around only a fifth of last year's level due to the wave of
protests at oilfields and ports.
National output had recovered to 900,000 bpd in recent weeks
but has recently fallen again due to a new protest at eastern
oilfields.
Armed factions in the country often seize oilfields or
export terminals to pressure officials into accepting their
political or financial demands. A blockade of its biggest oil
ports lasted a year.
Western powers worry that the conflict between the Bayda-
and Tripoli-based governments will lead to civil war and that
the elected government's nascent army is no match for former
rebels of various factions who defy state authority.
The fluid political situation in Tripoli has been worsened
by escalating fighting between Islamists and pro-government
forces backed by armed youth in Benghazi.
At least 14 people were killed and seven wounded in the port
city on Friday during a third day of clashes, medics said.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason
Neely and David Evans)