BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 23 Libya's Nafoura oilfield will resume production on Monday after protesters demanding jobs ended a protest, officials at the Libyan state operator said on Sunday.

The field in volatile eastern Libya used to produce up to 65,000 barrels a day of oil until local protesters forced a shutdown over a month ago to demand to be hired by the state oil firm AGOCO, oil officials said.

"The production at Nafoura oilfield will resume tomorrow," AGOCO spokesman Omran Zawie said.

Several mostly smaller fields in the east have been closed in the past three months by locals making political or financial demands, part of turmoil in Libya three years after the ouster of former strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

Separately, oil officials said the southwestern El Feel field has not yet resumed production after Libya shut it down more than a week ago when clashes forced the closure of the neighbouring El Sharara oilfield.

Both sites use the same power supply.

"Technical checks are ongoing at the field but production has not yet resumed yet," said an oil worker at the field, which is operated jointly by the state oil firm NOC and Italy's ENI.

Libya has not published any recent production data but El Feel was pumping at least 80,000 barrels a day earlier this year. El Sharara was pumping at least 200,000 bpd until clashes between tribesmen and state oil guards broke out this month.

NOC failed to resume output at the El Sharara field over a week ago after unknown people blocked a pipeline.

Mohamed Adam Lino, a member of the House of Representatives, said tribal elders were trying to mediate between competing armed groups vying for control of the El Sharara field.

"We do not have a direct connection with those who control the field, but the elders are trying to reach a solution," he said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Tom Heneghan; Editing by)