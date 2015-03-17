BENGHAZI, Libya, March 17 Libya's internationally recognised government said on Tuesday that any oil sales from the North African country need to be arranged through a state oil firm based in Benghazi, a statement said on Tuesday.

Libya has two governments -- the official one based in the east and a rival administration controlling Tripoli -- fighting for control of the oil sector and territory.

Oil exports have been routed up to now through state-run National Oil Corp based in Tripoli, which is under effective control of the rival government.

"The government confirms that any contracting or sale outside the legal framework represented by National Oil Corp headed by Mabrouk Bou Seif and based in Benghazi is considered a violation," the official government based in the east said. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Goodman)