By Ahmad Ghaddar and Libby George
LONDON, Aug 11 Libya's plans to increase oil
output by five-fold by the end of the year will remain out of
reach until the government allocates funds to repair the damage
to oil infrastructure, the National Oil Corp's chief told
Reuters.
"If we receive around $1 billion, we can do a lot," Mustafa
Sanalla said, adding that the corporation submitted its budget
to the Presidential Council, the OPEC member's government, on
July 3 and is still waiting for the funds.
Libya, which holds Africa's largest oil reserves, has seen
it production hobbled to 207,000 barrels per day (bpd) this week
from a peak of 1.6 million bpd before it descended into civil
war.
It relies almost exclusively on oil revenue for its
expenditure and faces a serious cash flow problem due to the
disrupted oil exports, but Sanalla said money going to NOC would
multiply the country's revenue by generating more in oil sales.
The NOC, which recently united rival eastern and western
factions, is aiming to boost oil output to over 900,000 bpd by
the end of the year and to 1.2 million bpd within a year.
But the company has bumped up against both security and cash
flow problems.
Sanalla said the storage capacity at the Es Sider oil
terminal had plummeted to 750,000 barrels, from 6 million
barrels, due to repeated attacks on export terminals over the
course of the revolution, civil war and attacks from Islamic
State.
Sanalla said NOC also owes tens of millions of dollars to
international oil service companies, and warned earlier this
week that a looming clash between Petroleum Facilities Guard
forces and the Libyan National Army (LNA), which is loyal to the
eastern government, threatened to more oil infrastructure
damage.
He said NOC owes one service company alone $80 million,
declining to name it.
"They were thinking of closing shop in the country, but
after my meeting with them, they decided to stay. They've been
in Libya for 50 years."
Still, Sanalla said the united NOC was working. He planned
to personally visit the eastern city of Benghazi in two weeks to
smooth tensions. He added that clear support from the
international community, with western powers expressing support
for the NOC, would help keep various factions on board.
"They [the international community] recognise NOC as a
neutral body that is trying to unite and to save the country,"
he said.
Sanalla said it would not be safe to send repair crews to Es
Sider and Ras Lanuf, two major terminals that are set to reopen
under a recent deal with guards who had been blockading them,
until force majeure from the two ports is lifted.
But he said that the El Sharara and El Feel fields could add
200,000 bpd to production within weeks if a deal to reopen them
were reached.
