LONDON, June 30 Libya's oil production has risen
to 1.012 million barrels per day (bpd), a Libyan oil industry
source told Reuters on Friday, topping one million barrels for
the first time in four years.
State-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) had targeted
reaching one million bpd by the end of July.
Output has been helped by an interim deal with Germany's
Wintershall to resume production amid a contract
dispute.
On Thursday, the same source said production had been
fluctuating between 950,000 bpd and close to 1 million bpd due
to technical and power generation problems.
He expected production to stabilise at the higher end of
that range "very soon".
Libya's oil sector has been dogged by unrest since the
overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
A power struggle involving various tribal, military and
political factions has since affecting oil infrastructure
through port blockades and pipeline shutdowns.
Libya, along with Nigeria, is exempt from a deal between the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC
producers to curb output by around 1.8 million bpd.
