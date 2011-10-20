* Repair work at biggest oil fields more likely now
* Libya's daily output has risen to 430,000 bpd
* Companies still wary of fractious, armed leaders
By Jessica Donati
TRIPOLI, Oct 20 Libya's oil chief said the
death of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi and an end to NATO'S
bombing campaign would hasten the return of the OPEC country's
oil to world markets by improving road links and quelling
security concerns.
"This will improve transport to fields and we can now
concentrate on rebuilding the sector," the chairman of the
National Oil Company (NOC), Nouri Berouin, told Reuters in an
interview on Thursday.
The oil chief said daily output had risen to 430,000
barrels per day after two more eastern oil fields operated by
Benghazi-based Agoco had successfully been restarted following
delays last week.
Concerns about security and limited transport links have
hampered efforts to inspect damaged oil fields and begin making
repairs. Many oil fields, including the giant Elephant and El
Sharara fields operated by Eni and Repsol, which account for
around a quarter of the country's 1.6 million barrel per day
output, have been largely abandoned due to security worries.
Prospect have improved for sending staff to areas that had
been viewed as vulnerable to attacks by roaming loyalist
militia.
In addition, an end to NATO'S bombing campaign will help
firms repatriate key staff and make it easier to deliver
equipment to remote outposts in the Saharan desert where sites
have been looted and supporting infrastructure razed to the
ground by retreating troops.
SECURITY PARAMOUNT
Despite the improved outlook for rebuilding oil fields and
terminals destroyed in the war, companies mulling a return to
Libya remain wary of the prospect for an era of fresh
instability brought about by fractious and heavily armed
leadership.
"Political tensions are running high in the country and the
ready availability of weapons is disconcerting and places a
question mark over long-term security and stability. The only
thing that can be said with certainty at this juncture is that
Libya is going to be one big arms bazaar for the foreseeable
future," said risk consultant Geoff D. Porter in a note.
The few foreign oil contracts that have returned to Libya
are unsettled by tribal rivalries and the familiar ring of
gunshots day and night in the capital has done little to quell
their anxiety.
"There are still two very big issues here. There are major
worries about safety and this is still a high-risk
environment," said a contractor in Tripoli working for an oil
major.
Analysts are eyeing the mounting difficulties the interim
government is facing within its ranks and rising power of the
Islamists within the coalition.
"There is no parliament, no constitution, and virtually no
civil society organizations, and the Libyan military is riddled
with tribal and regional divisions. Hence, the potential for a
security and political vacuum in Libya continues to be
elevated, in our view" said analysts at Barclays Capital in a
note.
REVISIONS, DECISIONS
Adding to political uncertainty, the leadership and
structure of the all-powerful National Oil Company (NOC) is now
another step closer to a reshuffle that could see its chairman
replaced and some of its control over the country's oil sales
redistributed.
"I don't know how much longer I will remain in my
position," said NOC chairman Nouri Berouin. "All I am concerned
with is restarting production to provide Libya with an
income."
Berouin revised previous suggestions Libya's largest oil
refinery was ready to resume operating once stocks had built up
to a critical level of half a million barrels.
Instead, he said the refinery at Ras Lanuf was likely to
remain offline until the end of the year.
The 220,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant accounted for well
over half of Libya's refining capacity before the uprising that
led to the ousting and death of the country's former leader.
The NOC is anxious for the refinery to resume operations to
relieve the cost of purchasing fuel from the spot market and
has already said it will prioritise use of its crude oil for
domestic needs.
However, the oil chief expected a boost in exports "very
soon" as the first cargo was due to be lifted from the port of
Zuietina, although he declined to provide an exact date.
So far, Libya's crude oil exports have been limited to
Sarir or Melittah, and shipped from the eastern port of Marsa
el Hariga.
