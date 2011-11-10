* IEA sees damage to oil terminals curbing output
* Libya unlikely to reach pre-conflict output before 2013
* Q4 2012 Libyan oil production seen at 1.17 mln bpd
LONDON, Nov 10 Restoration of Libyan oil
production is progressing far faster than anticipated, the IEA
said on Thursday, but a full return to pre-conflict output
levels is unlikely until well into 2013.
The International Energy Agency said it expects Libya to
produce around 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of
next year, well below the 1.6 million bpd seen before the
uprising and overthrow of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
The IEA assessment is in stark contrast to official Libyan
estimates, which suggest oil output levels could be fully
restored by June next year.
Acting Libyan Prime Minister Ali Tarhouni said on Thursday
output would easily exceed 700,000 bpd by the end of this year.
But the IEA, which advises more than two dozen
industrialised countries on energy policy, said it expected
output to resume more slowly and estimated total current oil
production from the country at around 530,000 bpd.
The agency said heavy damage to oil export terminals and
other oil facilities would hold up recovery and many of the
necessary repairs would have to be undertaken by foreign
specialists working for the international oil companies.
"The bulk of the restoration of production has been carried
by local petroleum industry staff, with much of the foreign
workforce still outside the country," the IEA's monthly Oil
Market Report said.
It said production from some oilfields in Libya's main oil
producing Sirte basin, such as Waha, could be limited by heavy
damage to the key oil export terminal at Es Sider, which it said
officials believed could take a year to repair.
The IEA said no oil was now being produced from Waha, the
single biggest oilfield in Libya which previously pumped around
400,000 bpd.
Production flows from the Amal oilfield, which serves as a
gathering centre for smaller fields in the eastern Sirte basin,
could also be curbed due to extensive damage at the Ras Lanuf
export terminal, including key infrastructure such as storage
tanks and control rooms, it said.
However, the IEA said the worst fears of retribution
killings and attacks of oil infrastructure had not been realised
and so far oil exports had progressed more smoothly than
anticipated.
Although much of the initial oil being produced in Libya was
going to domestic refineries, the IEA said oil exports in
November could be between 200,000 and 250,000 bpd.
"Libyan officials have made a herculean effort to restore
upstream operations," the report said.
(Reporting by Angela Bulgari; editing by Christopher Johnson)