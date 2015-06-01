TRIPOLI, June 1 A manager in Libya's Mellitah
oil and natural gas consortium, owned by state oil firm NOC and
Italy's ENI, has been kidnapped, employees said on
Monday.
Mellitah operates a complex in western Libya exporting oil
and gas as well as the Wafa and El Feel oilfields.
Staff read out statements denouncing the kidnapping of
Yousef al-Shoumani, a member of the firm's administrative
management team, on Libya's al-Nabaa television and in a video
posted on a Facebook staff website.
They said it was unclear who was behind the kidnapping,
demanding better protection for workers in the oil sector.
Company officials could not be reached for comment late on
Monday.
Libya's oil and gas industry has been hit by fighting
between rival factions, protests and Islamic State attacks
shutting down major oilfields and ports.
