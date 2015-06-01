TRIPOLI, June 1 A manager in Libya's Mellitah oil and natural gas consortium, owned by state oil firm NOC and Italy's ENI, has been kidnapped, employees said on Monday.

Mellitah operates a complex in western Libya exporting oil and gas as well as the Wafa and El Feel oilfields.

Staff read out statements denouncing the kidnapping of Yousef al-Shoumani, a member of the firm's administrative management team, on Libya's al-Nabaa television and in a video posted on a Facebook staff website.

They said it was unclear who was behind the kidnapping, demanding better protection for workers in the oil sector.

Company officials could not be reached for comment late on Monday.

Libya's oil and gas industry has been hit by fighting between rival factions, protests and Islamic State attacks shutting down major oilfields and ports.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Ahmed Eluammi; Editing by Christian Plumb)