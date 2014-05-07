TRIPOLI May 7 A rebel group controlling two large oil export ports in eastern Libya said on Wednesday the government had not fulfilled its part of an agreement to reopen the ports.

Abd-Rabbo al-Barassi, self-declared prime minister of the group, also told a pro-rebel television station it refused to deal with new Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Roche)