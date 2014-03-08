TRIPOLI, March 8 A North Korean-flagged tanker
has started loading oil at a Libyan port seized by rebels in the
east of the country, port and oil officials said on Saturday.
The Libyan government threatened earlier on Saturday to bomb
the vessel if it tried to ship the cargo out of Es Sider port.
The rebels want to sell the oil to bypass the government and get
a greater share of the country's oil wealth.
"The loading has started," a port worker told Reuters. A
spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) confirmed this.
