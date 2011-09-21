* Seasoned oil exec proposed to head new ministry
* Candidate seen as popular in Libyan oil sector
* Points to strong cooperation between Libya and Eni
By Emma Farge
TRIPOLI, Sept 21 Libya's interim prime minister
has proposed a former executive from Eni become
minister for oil, highlighting the Italian firm's leading role
in an oil industry desperate for a quick restart after seven
months of war.
Abdul-Rahman Ben Yezza, who has worked in the National Oil
Corporation as well as Eni, was named by interim Prime Minister
Mahmoud Jibril as the proposed candidate for the new ministry, a
copy of Jibril's proposal, seen by Reuters, showed.
Ben Yezza would replace Ali Tarhouni who is currently
minister for both oil and finance but his role is still
tentative as the proposal for 36 ministries did not receive the
full backing of the National Transitional Council (NTC) in a
meeting on Sunday.
A spokesman told Reuters that 22 ministries were confirmed
and it was not clear if oil and gas was among them.
Libya's NOC website says Ben Yezza was previously "chairman
of the operator's management committee at Eni Oil" and a source
at Eni said Ben Yezza had a consulting job with the company.
Eni declined to comment.
The proposal to put an "oil man" in charge of the country's
economic lifeline is seen as a move to accelerate the recovery
of the sector after seven months of violent clashes between NTC
forces and those still loyal to Muammar Gaddafi.
While the country is seeking to start earning revenues from
oil exports, it is equally anxious to reduce dependence of
imported fuels which have been one of Libya's top items of
expenditure, costing hundreds of millions of dollars each month.
GOLD-STARRED CV
Before the February revolt to oust Gaddafi, oil policy was
run by the umbrella company the National Oil Corporation headed
by Shokri Ghanem but officials have since indicated their plans
to split commercial arrangements from policy.
Ghanem defected from the Gaddafi government in June and he
is now living outside Libya and it is not known if he will again
play a role in Libya's oil sector.
Libyan oil industry sources said Ben Yezza was likely to be
a popular choice since, unlike Tarhouni, he has extensive
experience in the oil sector both in Libya and abroad.
He also has a reputation for being at loggerheads with the
former chief, a factor which could be an advantage in
post-Gaddafi Libya.
"People need to have been on bad terms with Shokri Ghanem to
have a future in this sector and he (Ben Yezza) left the NOC
under Shokri. That's a gold star next to his CV," said an oil
industry source in Tripoli on the proposed candidate.
The proposed appointment is also a sign of increasingly cosy
relations between Libya's new rulers and Italian oil firm Eni,
present in Libya since the 1950s. Italy is among the biggest
buyers of Libya's light, sweet easy-to-refine oil.
The firm has been cooperating closely with the NOC to
restart offshore gas production and helped arrange a "floating
hotel" to provide accommodation for oil workers, the NOC
chairman told Reuters in an interview last week.
Libyan and Italian oil authorities are also working together
to restart gas exports via a pipeline between the two countries.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; editing by
Jason Neely)