* Worked at NOC, NOC-Eni joint venture
* Ben Yazza seen a true "oil man"
* Distance from old regime to work in his favour
By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI, Nov 25 Libya's new oil minister
is seen as the right kind of technocrat, deeply experienced yet
not too closely tied to the former regime of Muammar Gaddafi, to
help restore the OPEC member's economic lifeline after eight
months of war.
Abdulrahman Ben Yazza is in his mid-50s and brings
experience from both Libya's oil industry and Italian firm Eni
, the largest foreign oil producer in Libya before the
war.
He worked at Libya's Waha Oil company and at the state-owned
National Oil Corporation (NOC), culminating in a seat on the
management committee. He then headed a joint venture between NOC
and Eni.
"He's an excellent oil man," NOC Chairman Nuri Berruien told
Reuters. "He's a first-class professional ... The most important
(thing) is that he's from the oil patch. It is very important,
it is good to work with people who speak your tongue."
A source close to Ben Yazza said the married father of four
from Tripoli had been living in Milan for the last few years and
travelling frequently to Libya.
"Ben Yazza is an old guy, well known and well liked. He
knows Eni very well but that doesn't mean he will be pro-Eni ...
he will be pro-Libyan," one Libyan oil industry source said.
"He's more a technocrat politician. Remember this is a
transitory government, a bit like the Monti government in Italy
...It doesn't represent the power equilibrium and none of the
big shots are in it."
Of all the new appointments in Prime Minister Abdurrahim El
Keib's government, set to lead the country to elections next
year, analysts and industry sources said Ben Yazza is seen as
the most technocratic and least coloured by the country's
regional politics.
"In meetings he would listen to everyone's opinion," a
person who worked with him at the NOC said, describing Ben Yazza
as "very respectable".
NEW FACES
Before the February revolt, Libya's oil policy was run by
the NOC headed by Shokri Ghanem, who defected in June and is
believed to be living in Europe.
Officials have since indicated there will be changes, with
plans to split commercial arrangements from policy.
Ben Yazza himself is seen as somewhat independent despite
his NOC history, as a man who reportedly clashed at one point
with Ghanem and who carries no strong affiliation with the
ousted regime.
He is "very competent with a strong personality", one
diplomatic source said.
"There were other candidates in the sector who had good
international pedigrees, but they were often very closely
associated with Col. Gaddafi - or they amplified their
connections with Gaddafi in order to increase their prestige,"
said Geoff Porter, a U.S. independent expert on Libya.
"In the new post-Gaddafi Libya, they are tainted and would
have been rejected by the Libyan population and by the
hydrocarbon sector workers in particular."
The new set of faces will have to sustain the revival of the
industry, which is returning to the international market faster
than expected.
Libya holds Africa's largest oil reserves and was pumping
1.6 million barrels per day before the revolt.
Questions remain about the future, with a potential shake-up
that would give more power to the oil ministry and carve up the
NOC's responsibilities.
Berruien said the oil ministry and NOC would "complement
each other".
Ben Yazza's appointment could see a number of former Libyan
state oil company executives return to the public sector,
according to political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
"Highly experienced and extremely well-connected, we expect
Ben Yazza to announce the recruitment of a number of his former
NOC colleagues and friends to the NOC and the ministry," it
said.
"The implications for the sector are good. Separating the
regulatory and oversight functions from operations will remove
some conflicts of interest," it said.
"Ben Yazza (will have) the opportunity to root out some of
the more entrenched examples of corruption."
Still, he could encounter opposition from some workers still
wary of former NOC officials. Waha Oil workers just recently
ended a strike after their demands for a new chairman were met.
"Lack of experienced personnel has long been a retarding
factor in the Libyan oil and gas sector and Ben Yazza will see
the return of senior officials currently with IOCs (independent
oil companies) as important if the sector is to reach its full
potential," Eurasia said.
(Additional reporting by Taha Zargoun and Christian Lowe in
Tripoli, Stephen Jewkes in Milan, Jessica Donati in London;
editing by Jason Neely)